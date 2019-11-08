'Greatest Generation' honored for their service at largest Tucson gathering in recent years

Everett Hodge, a 95-year-old World War II veteran reacts as Chelsee Hicks with The Manhattan Dolls sings over his shoulder during a World War II veterans luncheon at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tucson, on Nov. 7, 2019. “She must have liked me,” Hodge said after she walked away. The Army vet from Bloomington, Indiana landed on Utah Beach during D-Day and marched from France to Germany fighting in the Battle of the Rhine.