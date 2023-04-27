A Green Valley woman was bitten by a rattlesnake on Wednesday morning, prompting a reminder that the reptiles are active now that spring has sprung.

The woman was bitten on her right foot as she walked to her back gate, a news release from the Green Valley Fire District said. The rattlesnake was under a decorative pot and did not rattle as the woman approached, the release said.

The woman was hospitalized and was in stable condition.

Green Valley says its crews have been responding to about to about 15 to 20 snake-related calls a day.

To avoid being bitten by a rattlesnake, watch your step when hiking or in your backyard. If you do see a rattlesnake, take one or two steps back in order to try to get out of striking range, the Arizona Daily Star previously reported.

Also, don’t put your hand where you can’t see them and don’t approach or provoke the snakes.

Rattlesnakes are attracted to vital resources such as food, water and a safe place to live. To deter rattlesnakes from staying at your home, eliminating rodents is a good way to start, the Star reported.

A solid wall around four feet high with no tunnels underneath or covering drainage holes is another way to deter rattlesnakes. One-inch openings are open doors for snakes.