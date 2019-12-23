Green Valley's White Elephant Thrift gives back millions to people, communities along Interstate 19 corridor

The store has five paid staff members and 600 volunteers who work in two shifts to keep the operation running smoothly. Lavo oversees up to 100 volunteers daily in a 34,400-square-foot building.

Volunteers learn the business through training and shifts at the store, including helping unload trucks full of donated items, sorting through the goods, cleaning off pieces and pricing items .

The store receives goods from donors who will their possessions, or people who may be downsizing or moving and do not want to pack and ship their furniture.

The volunteers learn pricing guidelines, paying close attention to the quality and value of the items, said Lavo.

“When items come in and are high-value or unusual, and we need a wider audience, we put the pieces on eBay,” said Lavo. “Last year, we sold more than $60,000 worth on eBay.”

Many donated treasures make their way into the store. One was an oil painting by Frederick Mulhaupt, 1871-1938, that was worth thousands of dollars. It was sold at auction and, after costs, the store received $7,000 from the sale, recalled Lavo. The thrift store has also auctioned off vehicles, including RVs and a BMW sedan.