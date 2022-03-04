Group holds vigil for migrant shot, killed by Border Patrol agent

By the port of entry, the group formed a circle and asked for a moment of silence and prayer for Cruz and the other two migrants whose names were added to the dead.

Cruz’s mother, in Puebla, and sister, in Phoenix, were there virtually, watching over the phone as the group prayed for their loved one.

“I want justice,” said Cruz’s mother through tears. “My heart hurts for what they did to my son. My grandchildren are suffering. My son was going to seek a better life for his children.”

For Adams, who serves with Frontera de Cristo and has been participating in the vigils since the start, justice has a broader meaning that includes finding a way to end the human tragedy of so many dying in the desert. He hopes to see policy changes that allow for more legal immigration.

“The realities of immigration and the way we’ve responded don’t facilitate understanding between nations,” he said. “We’ve made a death sentence for some to go and do drywall or pick our fruit or work on our golf courses.”

Participating in the vigil is a spiritual discipline, Adams said.