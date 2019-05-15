Motorists eastbound near the Ina Road interchange will see road closures beginning Thursday night.
Crews will close eastbound I-10 between Ina and Orange Grove roads for overhead message sign work. All vehicle traffic will exit at the eastbound frontage road Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.
Motorists attempting to cross I-10 should use Sunset, Cortaro or Ruthrauff roads.
During the work, there will be additional restrictions in the area.
- Westbound Ina will close at the interchange. Traffic will be directed to the westbound I-10 entrance ramp.
- Eastbound Ina will close at North Starcommerce Way. Except for access to businesses, traffic will turn left on Starcommerce Way and be directed to the westbound I-10 entrance ramp.
- Westbound Orange Grove will close at the interchange. Traffic will be directed to the westbound entrance ramp.
Law enforcement officers will help direct traffic during the closures, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should use caution and watch for personnel in the area.