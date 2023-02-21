The 98th annual Tucson Rodeo Parade will cause various roads on the city's south side to close Thursday morning.

At 7 a.m., Sixth Avenue from Irvington Road to Ajo Way will close. Irvington Road from Sixth Avenue to Park Avenue will also close at the same time.

Ajo Way from Sixth Avenue to Park Avenue will close at 8 a.m. and Park Avenue from Ajo Way to Irvington Road will close at 8:30 a.m.

The Tucson Veterans Affairs Medical Center Ajo Gate entrance will also close at 8 a.m. due to the parade. All vehicles will have to enter through the Sixth Avenue Gate, at 3601 S. Sixth Ave., until the Ajo Gate is reopened.

All streets are scheduled to reopen around 1 p.m. when the parade ends.

The Tucson Department of Transportation asks motorists to expect delays and plan accordingly. Those traveling in the area should be cautious when driving, bicycling or walking.