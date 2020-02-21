Here are the winners from the 2020 Tucson Rodeo Parade

Modelos y Charros de Arizona won first place in the Charro category for the 2020 La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo Parade on Feb. 20, 2020.photos by

 photos by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

Several awards were given to organizations that were featured in Thursday’s 95th annual La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo Parade. The parade had 126 entries.

Here are the winners:

  • Curt Sullivan Sweepstakes Award — Little Mexico Steakhouse
  • Chairman’s Award — Navy Band Southwest
  • Judges Award — Cash Time Title Loans, Inc.
  • Band
  • Bucky Steele Marching — Canyon del Oro Band
  • Paul Grimes Performance — Foothills Falcon Marching Band from Catalina Foothills High School
  • Best Mounted Western Male
  • First Place — Flint Freeman
  • Second Place — Greater Southern Arizona Area Chapter
  • Best Mounted Western Female
  • First Place — Laura Balderson
  • Royalty
  • First Place — Miss Rodeo Arizona 2020 Shelby Williams
  • Second Place — Benson Butterfield Rodeo Royalty
  • Family Group
  • First Place — Cricket Wireless
  • Second Place — Burro Buddies, LLC
  • Western Riding Group
  • First Place — Daniel Perez y Amigos
  • Second Place — The El Paso County Sheriff Posse
  • Authentic Mexican
  • First Place — KZLZ La Poderosa
  • Second Place — The League of Mexican American Women
  • Charro
  • First Place — Modelos y Charros de Arizona
  • Second Place — Charros del Rincon
  • Authentic Native American
  • First Place — Tohono O’odham Nation
  • Second Place — Casino Del Sol
  • Single Team Hitch
  • First Place — Tierra Antigua Realty
  • Second Place — CalPortland
  • Multiple Team Hitch
  • First Place — HSL Properties
  • Colorful Float
  • First Place — Mountain View Retirement Village
  • Second Place — El Rio Health Center
  • Creative Float
  • First Place — Boot Barn
  • Second Place — Pyramid Federal Credit Union
  • Historical Float
  • First Place — Fox Tucson Theatre sponsored by Bert Martin Foundation
  • Second Place — Tucson Police Department
  • Buggy
  • First Place — Reid Park Zoo sponsored by Catherine Hutchens
  • Second Place — Stark Electric, Inc.
  • 4-H/FFA Groups
  • First Place — Marana FFA
  • Second Place — Flowing Wells FFA
  • Historical
  • First Place — Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson
  • Second Place — Willy & Keebler Mini Horse Team
  • Comical
  • First Place — Truly Nolen Pest Control
  • Music
  • First Place — 92.1 y 95.7 La Caliente Radio
  • Second Place — 96.1 KLPX

Fox Tucson Theatre sponsored by Bert Martin Foundation won first place in the Historical Float category at the 2020 La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo Parade on Feb. 20, 2020.

92.1 y 95.7 La Caliente Radio won first place in the Music category for the 2020 La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo Parade on Feb. 20, 2020.

Canyon del Oro High School won the Bucky Steele Marching award for the 2020 La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo Parade on Feb. 20, 2020.

