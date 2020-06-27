Here's why the Bighorn Fire got so big: weather, fuel, terrain

Firefighters need to be on the ground to stop a fire, she said. But it’s not always possible to get firefighters to the fire.

The public is more concerned about the safety of firefighters than they used to be, said Stephen J. Pyne, a fire historian at Arizona State University. “People at one point would have been willing to put firefighters in 110 degree temperatures out in a desert mountain and say, ‘go at it.’ And now they’re not.”

The lightning that ignited the Bighorn Fire struck in very rough terrain.

“Much of the area covered by Bighorn is steep, rugged and inaccessible,” Schewel said. It’s not safe to put firefighters in these places. They would have had nowhere to escape or retreat from the flames.

In many of these areas, it’s hard to walk, let alone fight fire, she said, adding that helicopters cooled and slowed the fire while firefighters did their work in more accessible areas.

Firefighters dig fire lines by scraping away vegetation or any other fuel that will feed the fire. And they burn fuel themselves, with the wind at their backs, on the other side of the fire line before the main fire can engulf it. This is called “burnout.”