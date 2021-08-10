Here's why the Star is launching a solutions journalism beat

In my eight years reporting for the Arizona Daily Star, there's one phrase I've heard in interviews more than any other.

"Tucson is a special place."

It would be cliché, but it's true.

Tucson is a special place. It's full of innovators and thinkers and caretakers and creators who share the common goal of making our community a better place.

That's what led the Star to its newest endeavor and me down my latest path, as solutions beat reporter.

Solutions journalism is rigorous reporting on responses to social problems. It includes stories about people and places trying to fix what's broken and tear down systemic barriers, to make the community a more equitable place. It intends to rebalance the news and focus not just on problems, but on potential solutions to those problems.

Solutions journalism helps increase accountability by reporting on where and how people are trying to do better. It removes excuses and sets a bar for what community members should expect from agencies and governments.