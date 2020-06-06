Historic designation could lead to brighter future for Tucson's Sunshine Mile

Instead, he pushed for a trolly to be built to carry people back and forth between the east side and downtown.

“But the car people really run this city,” Hirsh said. “I think it’s going to be a disaster.”

Hay Cook was never a big fan of the widening project either, and she still isn’t. But she’ll be glad when it’s finally done.

“At the end of this, I think it will be nice,” she said.

“I’m hearing that there’s interest already from businesses that want to come and from businesses that are already there and want to stay.”

Maybe it will even mean the dawn of a new day for the Sunshine Mile.

“For so many years, it didn’t seem like we were in people’s thoughts,” Hay Cook said. “We hope now more people hear about us.”

