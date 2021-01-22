Hock spun TV screenplays from experiences as Tucson crime reporter

Rose said Hock soon found work in the Bay Area as a speechwriter for Standard Oil, but what she really wanted to do was write screenplays.

Once a week for several months, Hock would slip out of work early, catch a commuter flight to Los Angeles and take a night screenwriting class at Sherwood Oaks Experimental College in Hollywood, before flying back to San Francisco in the morning.

“She really was a television junkie from when she was a little kid,” Rose said. “She was a huge fan of the original ‘Star Trek’ series.”

Hock soon moved to L.A., where she took temp jobs and UCLA extension classes as she continued to learn the craft. She finally sold her first script for a series called “McClain’s Law” in 1981, the same year she met Rose through a mutual friend.

Rose said Hock based that first screenplay on crime stories she covered while working the night shift for the Citizen. The producers of the show loved it, but it never made it on TV.

“The day she turned it in, they got canceled,” Rose said, but it earned her a paycheck and a writing credit that got her into the Writers Guild of America.