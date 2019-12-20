Holiday stress: UA psychiatrist says blues this time of year real, common

“I think there’s a number of people who have mixed feelings about it,” he said. “They see the positive of it, but they also see the burden of it. Whether it’s gift giving or having to do something that you don’t want to do. And there is also the commercial pressure — the constant reminder, the jingling of the bells at every store and the music in the mall.”

According to Racy, there are also a number of people who feel completely miserable during the holidays. Holiday depression can disproportionately affect minority groups and people with low income.

“You can imagine how and why some people might feel miserable around this time,” Racy said. “The homeless, for example. The people without resources, the people who suffered a tragedy or a death or the people who are in the middle of a huge family conflict. Because of the magnifying glass quality of Christmas, those negative themes emerge more loudly.”

According to a study by the American Psychological Association, while many people feel happiness throughout the holidays, they also report feelings of stress, irritability and fatigue. Participants listed top stressors as lack of time, lack of money, commercialism and the pressure of family gatherings.