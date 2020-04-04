Holy Week services go online for Tucson area churches

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson and other local congregations will be live streaming religious services with the start of Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week.

In following safety protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic, religious leaders have shut down public services, large meetings and gatherings on church grounds until at least through the end of the month, possibly longer.

Religious services have gone online and diocesan and congregation websites have messages of faith, hope and love for humanity, urging community service to those in need.

Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger, who leads more than 300,000 Catholics in nine counties in mostly Southern Arizona, will have online liturgies live streamed on his Facebook page. The page is Facebook.com/diocesetucson.org/ and for further information go to the diocesan website at www.diocesetucson.org and find Holy Week liturgies and Easter Sunday, April 12, services.

Parishioners also are encouraged to check with their local churches to determine what online services will be available to them from their proper parish during Holy Week, officials said.

Here is a list of other congregations where information about services can be found:

Pantano Christian Church website is pantano.church/

Victory Worship Center website is vwcaz.org/