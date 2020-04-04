You are the owner of this article.
Holy Week services go online for Tucson area churches

Many churches in Tucson will be holding their Holy Week service online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson and other local congregations will be live streaming religious services with the start of Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week.

In following safety protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic, religious leaders have shut down public services, large meetings and gatherings on church grounds until at least through the end of the month, possibly longer.

Religious services have gone online and diocesan and congregation websites have messages of faith, hope and love for humanity, urging community service to those in need.

Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger, who leads more than 300,000 Catholics in nine counties in mostly Southern Arizona, will have online liturgies live streamed on his Facebook page. The page is Facebook.com/diocesetucson.org/ and for further information go to the diocesan website at www.diocesetucson.org and find Holy Week liturgies and Easter Sunday, April 12, services.

Parishioners also are encouraged to check with their local churches to determine what online services will be available to them from their proper parish during Holy Week, officials said.

Here is a list of other congregations where information about services can be found:

Pantano Christian Church website is pantano.church/

Victory Worship Center website is vwcaz.org/

Calvary Tucson website is calvarytucson.com/

Casas​ Church website is casaschurch.org/

St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church website is stphilipstucson.org/

Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church website is gsptucson.org/

22nd Street Baptist Church website is 22church.com

Pascua Yaqui ceremonies

The five Yaqui leaders of Lenten ceremonies are limiting attendance to only participants into the cultural grounds for the remainder of the season, the Pascua Yaqui Tribe recently announced.

The decision was made for health concerns because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

Lenten ceremonies are held on cultural grounds at Cristo Rey in New Pascua, San Ignacio de Loyola in Old Pascua, Santa Lucia Templo in Guadalupe, Capilla Senor de los Milagros in Barrio Libre on South 16th Avenue and Capilla San Martin de Porres in Barrio Libre on West 39th Street.

Diocese furloughs

Twenty-three employees at the pastoral center of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson will be furloughed, it was announced Friday.

Eight employees will be placed on full furlough, and 15 will have their salaries and hours cut, according to Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger.

The furloughs go into effect Monday, April 6.

There were 50 employees working at the pastoral center, adjacent to the downtown St. Augustine Cathedral at 192 S. Stone Ave.

"If donations allow us to do so, it is our hope that some or all of these employees might be restored to fuller employment," Weisenburger said in a news release.

"This action has proven very painful as our co-workers are very dear to us and their services are greatly needed by the parishes and communities we serve," said the bishop.

