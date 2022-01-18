House panel votes 6-4 to restrict racism lessons in Arizona schools

Rep. Jennifer Pawlik, D-Chandler, who is a primary school teacher, said she worries what will happen if a history lesson happens to make a student uncomfortable.

"That wasn't my intent,'' she said. "But if somebody has a feeling like, 'Oh my goodness, I didn't know it happens,' it makes a first-grader sad, will the teacher lose their teaching credentials, will the school be fined?''

Udall, however, said it comes down to intent.

"If you read it closely, it says that a teacher should not be teaching that an individual should feel discomfort, feel anguish or other form of psychological distress because of the individual's race, ethnicity or sex,'' she said.

More to the point, Udall said, teachers should teach that students are responsible for their own actions, "not for what happened in history.''

Rep. Reginald Bolding, D-Laveen, said it isn't that simple.

For example, he said, there might be a discussion of the Fair Housing Act, the 1968 federal law designed to prevent discrimination in the ability of people to buy and rent homes and apartments, something that can be taught as a matter of history. But Bolding said lessons go beyond those bare facts.