It’s college application season, kids.
That means it’s time to start thinking about how much tuition will cost and how it compares at other schools.
We’ve rounded up tuition costs at several Arizona colleges and universities, both public and private, so you don’t have to do countless Google searches.
The following are tuition and fee costs for full-time undergraduate students for the 2018-19 school year.
Graduate tuition and certain programs may cost more or include additional fees. Tuition also may increase next school year at some institutions.
Many of these schools also offer online programs, which may have different tuition prices.
Not all fees or costs may be included in the tuition prices listed below. For instance, some fields of study have higher tuition and some fees for specific uses may not be added into the price.
There’s also the cost of room and board (and parking) to consider.
And one major consideration: Many students don’t pay sticker price for tuition, so your actual cost to attend, once scholarships, grant and other funds are included, could differ greatly from the amounts listed below.
Arizona State University
ASU is a public university in Tempe, with campuses in downtown Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale and Lake Havasu City.
Tuition and fees: $10,822 per year for in-state students; $28,336 per year for out-of-state students
Website: www.asu.edu
University of Arizona
Tucson-based UA is a public university. The university also has medical schools in Tucson and Phoenix.
Tuition and fees: $12,447 per year for in-state students; $36,346 per year for out-of-state students
Website: www.arizona.edu
Northern Arizona University
NAU is based in Flagstaff and is a public university with more than 20 campuses statewide, including Phoenix and Tucson.
Tuition and fees: $11,564 per year for in-state students; $25,828 per year for out-of-state students
Website: www.nau.edu
Grand Canyon University
GCU, in west Phoenix, recently returned to nonprofit status after years as a for-profit institution.
The school is a private Christian university.
Tuition: $16,500 per year for both in-state and out-of-state students, plus fees
Website: www.gcu.edu
Benedictine University
The Arizona branch of the Illinois-based private Catholic university is in downtown Mesa.
Tuition: $22,400 per year for full-time students, plus fees
Website: www.ben.edu/mesa
Arizona Christian University
The university in Phoenix is a private, nonprofit Christian school.
Tuition: $25,476 per year, plus fees
Website: www.arizonachristian.edu
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
The private nonprofit university in Prescott focuses on aviation and aerospace.
Tuition: $35,654 per year (differs for flight students)
Website: www.erau.edu
Ottawa University
Ottawa University, a private, nonprofit Christian school, is in Surprise.
Tuition: $26,500 per year, plus fees
Website: https://www.ottawa.edu/ouaz/