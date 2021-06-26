Human-caused climate change likely a factor in Southwest's heat wave, scientists say

“The trends in temperatures we see in the Southwest just raise the floor. As the floor gets higher, it’s easier to reach those extreme temperatures. The trend basically gives us that extra little boost to be able to reach these absurd temperatures,” he said.

The kinds of high pressure systems that cause heat domes occur with some regularity whether you are in a cooler or warmer climate, said Jane Baldwin, a postdoctoral research fellow at Columbia University.

“What is happening with global warming is that because we are starting from a warmer baseline, when that ... high comes in, it can just reach even more extreme temperatures than if we were in a cooler climate,” she said.

Plus, she said, the Intergovermental Panel on Climate Change, a global body of climate scientists organized through the United Nations, has produced a report saying the extreme weather event most clearly tied to global warming is a heat wave.

“The mechanism is very direct,” Baldwin said. “When the temperature warms, all the day-to-day wiggles in temperatures we experience in cooler climates start to cross over into thresholds where rather than the temperature being just a little bit warm, it might be dangerous for human health.”

“It does feel absurd”