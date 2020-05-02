Illnesses at Tucson funeral home highlight risks to 'last responders' during pandemic

Numerous employees at a Tucson funeral home contracted coronavirus, but experts say it is unlikely they were infected by the body of a COVID-19 victim.

Adair Funeral Homes temporarily closed its Dodge Chapel after “a number” of staff members fell ill and were sent home to recover in self-quarantine, according to a written statement from the company.

The incident highlights lingering questions about how the virus is transmitted, and it underscores the essential work still being done by so-called “last responders” in the community’s morgues and mortuaries.

“They really are heroes, but they don’t get the recognition they deserve, because it’s death and nobody wants to talk about that,” said Judith Stapley, executive director of the Arizona State Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers.

Adair did not identify the suspected source of the outbreak. It’s unclear if the Dodge Chapel has handled any of the more than 80 people who have died from the coronavirus in Pima County.

Dr. Greg Hess, chief medical examiner for the county, said it is doubtful the outbreak at the mortuary came from a corpse.

“Are we hearing that someone has contracted COVID from a dead body? We’re not,” Hess said. “It’s possible, but honestly there is a much greater risk of contracting it from somewhere else.”

Funeral homes deemed “essential” by state

Adair said other employees who did not develop symptoms but were exposed to those who did also were advised to stay home and isolate themselves.