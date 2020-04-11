Imagine if no one could explain to you why the pandemic has changed your life

At the end of her first day in online school, Sophie texted me from the living room:

I am sorry

? I replied.

How stupid I am

Followed a few seconds later by

About school

Damn, I thought. It had seemed like my younger daughter had nailed quarantine life better than anyone. But as my little family closed in on our third week of forced togetherness, Sophie was falling apart.

At almost 17, you’d think Sophie would have realized, like many of her peers, that the expectations around schooling have relaxed significantly. But she’s not so good at social cues. Sophie has Down syndrome. In a lot of important ways she’s almost an adult — she loves to shop at PINK and has crushes on boys. She’ll be a high school senior next year. Yet in other ways she is still a little girl. She sucks her thumb, drinks from a sippy cup and still wants me to cuddle her to sleep every night.

Sophie doesn’t understand the COVID-19 crisis, and mostly I’m OK with that. My husband, Ray, and I don’t turn on the TV news. If the topic of coronavirus comes up at the dinner table, Sophie changes the subject. She was happy when her sister came home from college, sad that her nanny can’t come over and devastated as events on her social calendar (she’s the busiest person I know) began to fall like dominoes. School has been a massive frustration for both of us.

I wonder what will happen when we start losing people Sophie loves.

There are about 7 million people in the U.S. with some form of intellectual/developmental disability — Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism, rare genetic conditions. Like all of us, each person with one of these disabilities has a different capacity to process what’s happening. I don’t know about you, but I struggle all the time these days to make sense of the world. Imagine if no one could explain to you why you suddenly couldn’t see your family — or were stuck with them 24/7. Why you couldn’t go on a trip you’d been planning for or even leave the house.