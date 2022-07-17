Introducing Tucson Media Partners

“The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” – Socrates

We’re no strangers to change. The world of news, information, marketing, and communication provides a constant dose of transformation and disruption. We’ve played a lead role in the evolution of the Tucson region and have adapted along the way.

Since our inception 145 years ago, you’ve known us by several different names – TNI, Tucson Newspapers and most recently, just the Arizona Daily Star. While we are proud of the legacy created and the foundation of success we have laid, the time has come to adopt a brand as reflective of our future as it is our past. So, we’re proud to announce a new business brand that reflects where we’ve been and where we are going – Tucson Media Partners.

Our family of news and information brand names – Arizona Daily Star, Tucson.com, #ThisIsTucson, La Estrella de Tucsón, and more – remain intact, providing quality local journalism to the Tucson area. Our reach is even broader than ever through digital platforms and social media diversification. Our mission as a news organization also remains true – to hold the powerful accountable, give a voice to the voiceless, and shine light into dark corners. That mission remains essential. But the way we tell those stories and support that mission has changed, and our new brand, Tucson Media Partners, reflects that change.

Tucson Media Partners is a data-driven, customer-centric, full-service marketing agency built on best-in-class storytelling with the promise of robust, transparent reporting. What makes us unique? Our knowledge and experience from thousands of clients nationwide, with partners Amplified Digital and Lee Business Solutions, provide local precision to connect with your future customers. As a dynamic provider of modern marketing solutions, our clients gain more than an agency: they receive a business intelligence partner. Our approach fuels customized, omnichannel solutions, driving growth for all local businesses.

Where we excel: storytelling, video, local, targeted audience, social, digital, television and much more. We are laser-focused on local businesses, large and small, helping business owners navigate and grow in the current and ever-changing environment.

Add a talented, experienced group of marketing professionals – thinkers and doers, creators and producers – that make up Tucson Media Partners. These passionate individuals are part of this community, and they are invested in the success of local businesses and organizations.

We’re not intimidated by change – we are energized by it – and are dedicated to building the new. As our brand evolves and grows, we relish the opportunity to explore what we can do for your brand.

We’re ready to help you communicate with your future customers. Let’s start by talking to each other – we look forward to connecting!

Here’s to growing together!

John D’Orlando

President & Publisher

Tucson Media Partners