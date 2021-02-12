"It's a shock" says father of Tucson siblings accused of rioting at U.S. Capitol

Hours after Felicia and Cory Konold were arrested by the FBI and accused of being at the forefront of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, their father got off work remodeling houses in Tucson and turned on the news.

"We saw a picture of my daughter and my son on the news, News 4, from a distance, but zoomed in with a circle on their faces. I was like, 'What?'" Robert Konold, 62, told the Arizona Daily Star Thursday evening.

"It's a shock," he said. "I'm just a deer in headlights at this point."

Rather than join a violent attempt to take over the U.S. Capitol, Robert Konold thought his son and daughter, both in their 20s, were "just going to go out there with everybody else and do a little peaceful protest, you know?" he said.

"I thought, 'Good, go support the president,'" he said, referring to then-President Donald Trump. "Everybody else was going," said Konold, 62. "Young people do that, you know, 'be a part of history' kind of deal."

Special agents with the FBI and members of the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested Felicia Konold of Marana and Cory Konold of Tucson around 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, according to a statement from the FBI's office in Phoenix. They were taken into custody without incident. The FBI did not say where they are being held.