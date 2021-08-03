Judge orders Arizona Senate to immediately release documents about election audit

Nor was Kemp impressed by the claim that the Senate is immune from claims under the public records law.

"Legislators are protected from liability for their 'words spoken in debate,' '' the judge said, quoting from state constitutional provisions. He acknowledged that lawmakers also are immune from being sued personally for their legislative acts.

But what's at issue here, Kemp said, is a request by American Oversight for a court order compelling the Senate to comply with its duties and obligations under the public records law.

That is "in no way a tort claim against any member of the Senate for personal liability in their individual capacities,'' he wrote.

"The proposed order and the court's findings do not, in any way, interfere with or dictate how the legislature conducts its business or its deliberative process,'' Kemp continued. "The court is not dictating how the audit is conducted nor interfering in the audit process in any way.''

The judge also pointed out that Fann herself, in earlier court hearings, said the audit is a legislative function within the Senate's role under the Arizona Constitution. That means the records involved in conducting it are clearly public and do not fall within the immunity of state lawmakers, he said.

"Such a broad interpretation would render the public records law meaningless as to any legislator at any time under any circumstances,'' Kemp said. "This is surely not within the legislative intent of the public records law.''