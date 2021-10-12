Judge rejects Arizona Senate's claim some election audit records are private

The draft contract that Fann signed with Shiva Ayyudurai, after the audit started, to separately look at the signatures on ballot envelopes.

Communications between Cyber Ninjas’ CEO Doug Logan and audit liaison Randy Pullen regarding the conduct of the audit.

Three emails between Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, and Republican Reps. Leo Biasiucci, also of Lake Havasu City, and Mark Finchem of Oro Valley.

The ruling eventually could set the stage for disclosure of a flood of documents that the Senate has so far refused to produce. Langhofer told another judge looking at the same issue of privilege that the Senate has about 1,000 documents it considers not subject to disclosure.

In his ruling, Hannah said there is some precedent for legislative privilege. For example, he said, requiring full disclosure of all communications among lawmakers and even among their advisers could “chill’’ legislators from their deliberations.

But he said that is narrow. “The legislative privilege does not apply to everything a legislator says or does that is somehow related to the legislative process,’’ Hannah wrote. “The shield extends only as far as necessary to preserve the integrity of the legislative process.’’