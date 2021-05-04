Judge rules on audit issue separate from Arizona Senate's current election recount

PHOENIX — Political parties have no legal right to observe extra audits that counties perform on election equipment beyond those required by state law, a judge ruled Tuesday.

The Arizona Libertarian Party was invited to oversee the four audits that are required by state law, said Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Mikitish. Those include two before each election and two afterward, including a random hand count.

This year, the judge said, Maricopa County supervisors agreed to two additional "forensic audits'' following complaints by some, including Republican state legislators, who questioned the outcome in which Joe Biden received 45,109 more votes in the county than Donald Trump. Biden won Arizona and its 11 electoral votes by 10,457.

But in both additional audits, the county declined to have party observers. Instead, it invited the League of Women Voters and deputy registrars, arguing that the space restrictions at county offices due to COVID-19 precluded party participation.

The Libertarian Party sued, contending its exclusion violated the law. The Arizona Republican Party filed arguments in support, arguing that keeping out the political parties "aggravates the atmosphere of distrust that the county has fostered over the past year through their own misconduct and lack of transparency.''