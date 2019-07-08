What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Gigi Schneppat
Nominated by: Laura Pauli.
Why: For her work with the Dream It, Be It program. For the past five years, Schneppat has been the constant leader and visionary for the Dream It Be It program offered at Flowing Wells High School by Soroptimist International of Desert Tucson, Pauli wrote in her nomination letter. Dream It, Be It is a career-support and life-skills program for high-school-age girls. During the past five years, Schneppat explored and implemented improvements, evolving the program from 30 minutes at lunchtime to 90 minutes after school, twice each month. She has also led the program from curriculum only to sharing life experiences with the girls. Examples include using vision boards, the “game of life,” managing stress, having fun, participating in STEM fairs at UA, and establishing opportunities for the girls to shadow and be mentored by women in careers of interest to them. “Gigi embodies kindness through her tireless work helping improve social and economic empowerment of the girls who participate in the Dream It, Be It program at Flowing Wells High School,” Pauli wrote.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more info.