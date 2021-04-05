 Skip to main content
Making hand sanitizer, helping neighbors, gets research scientist belled
Ben’s Bells

Dr. Jennifer Roxas

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”

Last week’s recipient: Jennifer Roxas

Nominated by: V.K. Viswanathan

Why: For helping to produce hand sanitizer for communities across Arizona. When our research laboratories closed down in March 2020 due to COVID-19-related restrictions, my laboratory pivoted to producing much-needed, high-grade, hand sanitizer for front-line workers and Arizona communities. Jennifer Roxas volunteered to lead the team and, in all, helped donate over 5,000 liters of sanitizer to hospitals, shelters, and Native American communities across Arizona. “I have no doubt that this effort saved many lives across the state,” Viswanathan wrote in the nomination letter. For much of the year, she also volunteered with “Produce on Wheels” to distribute rescued produce to Tucson residents. She even purchased and donated produce to her neighbors, and to colleagues who could not readily go to the stores. She cooked large batches of food for neighbors and friends, particularly those living alone. “Jenny has always been kind and generous, but her sense of goodwill to the community just kicked into high-gear over the past year,” Viswanathan wrote.

For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 520-622-1379.

