Man crossing south-side Tucson road struck, killed by SUV

A 69-year-old man was struck and killed by an SUV on Tucson's south side Friday, police say.

Officers responded to the West Valencia Road and South 12th Avenue intersection at 8 p.m. for a serious-injury pedestrian collision.

Tucson Fire personnel were already on scene administering first aid, but the pedestrian, Jose Edgardo Durazo-Islas, was declared dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

Witnesses told detectives that Durazo-Islas was crossing Valencia Road about 250 feet west of the 12th Avenue crosswalk when struck by an eastbound Nissan Xterra.

The Xterra's 18-year-old driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation. A DUI officer determined she was not impaired at the time of the crash.

However, she did register blood alcohol content "far below the legal limit of 0.08 BAC," police said.

She was cited at the scene for minor in possession of alcohol.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.