Man facing theft charge after stolen sculpture found in Tucson storage unit
Man facing theft charge after stolen sculpture found in Tucson storage unit

Detectives received information the statue was being hidden in a storage unit at RightSpace Storage.

  • Updated

A 6-foot sculpture of a woman made of steel that was stolen from outside Hacienda del Sol resort has been found hidden in a storage unit, the sheriff's department said.

Kelly Feldman, 56, was arrested and is facing a charge of felony theft, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said on Friday.

The piece, "Angelica," by sculptor John Benedict, disappeared May 30 sometime after 7:30 p.m. from outside the resort, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road.

The sculpture was part of a drive-through display of outdoor art on the resort property.

The piece, which weighs more than 200 pounds, is valued at $14,000.

Detectives received information the statue was being hidden in a storage unit at RightSpace Storage, at 9000 E. Tanque Verde Road. A search warrant was served and the statue was found Friday.

