Man facing theft charge after stolen sculpture found in Tucson storage unit

A 6-foot sculpture of a woman made of steel that was stolen from outside Hacienda del Sol resort has been found hidden in a storage unit, the sheriff's department said.
Kelly Feldman, 56, was arrested and is facing a charge of felony theft, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said on Friday.
The piece, "Angelica," by sculptor John Benedict, disappeared May 30 sometime after 7:30 p.m. from outside the resort, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road.
The sculpture was part of a drive-through display of outdoor art on the resort property.
The piece, which weighs more than 200 pounds, is valued at $14,000.
Detectives received information the statue was being hidden in a storage unit at RightSpace Storage, at 9000 E. Tanque Verde Road. A search warrant was served and the statue was found Friday.
