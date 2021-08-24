Man jailed after midtown shootout with Tucson police

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after getting into a shootout with police Friday afternoon.

According to Tucson police, plainclothes officers were in the area of 29th Street and Swan Road working in unmarked cars on another call, when Zachary Oscar Lee, 26, approached Sgt. Lorence Jove who was sitting in his car.

After a brief interaction, Lee pulled out what police described as a semiautomatic handgun and began exchanging gunfire with Jove, before running south across 29th Street to nearby apartments.

Police chased after Lee and took him into custody after giving him first aid for gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lee was treated and released from the hospital before being booked into Pima County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Jove has been with the Tucson Police Department for nine years.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. A separate investigation will look into Jove's actions — a standard protocol.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.