A man was struck by two vehicles and killed Friday at about 11 p.m. in Tucson's east side, officials said.
Tucson police officers responded to a report of a serious injury crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian on East Broadway and South Langley Avenue, just west of Kolb Road.
Officers found a pedestrian in the roadway and pronounced him dead at the scene, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.
Traffic detectives determined the man was crossing Broadway southbound about 50 yards west of the marked crosswalk at the intersection. As he entered the eastbound lanes of traffic, a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe struck the man. He was struck again by a white passenger vehicle, the department said. Both vehicles fled the scene before police arrived.
The teenage driver of the Tahoe stopped about a mile away and returned to the scene, the department said. Officials said the teenage driver did not show signs of impairment and speed was not a factor in the crash.
The driver of the white vehicle did not return to the scene, the department said. Detectives are trying to identify the second vehicle and driver involved.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges or arrests have been made in connection to the incident, the department said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.