Mapping the virus: UA study shows how COVID-19 spread across the world

Early detection and intervention efforts were successful at containing the first cases of coronavirus in North America and Europe, but insufficient testing and tracing created new transmission opportunities and ignited a pandemic that has killed 950,000 people worldwide, a new University of Arizona-led study found.

By mapping the genomes of thousands of coronavirus samples and analyzing detailed travel records, researchers used computer simulations to reconstruct the global spread of the virus from its origins in Wuhan, China. The study pinpoints the introduction of the virus into each country and reveals which early public-health measures were effective and which failed to stop the viral spread.

“Our aspiration was to develop and apply powerful new technology to conduct a definitive analysis of how the pandemic unfolded in space and time, across the globe,” said UA researcher Michael Worobey, who led an interdisciplinary team of scientists from 13 research institutions in the U.S., Belgium, Canada and the U.K. “Before, there were lots of possibilities floating around in a mishmash of science, social media and an unprecedented number of preprint publications still awaiting peer review.”

Before the study, most people believed the earliest known cases of COVID-19 — a traveler from Wuhan to Seattle on Jan. 15 and a German businessman returning home from Shanghai on Jan. 20 — marked the beginning of the viral spread in the United States and Europe. However, the research shows both of these patients were effectively isolated and treated, with limited community exposure.