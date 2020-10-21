Marana town manager asked to leave, temporarily replaced by police chief

Jamsheed Mehta was asked to step from his position as Marana’s town manager and will be replaced temporarily by the town’s police chief.
The Marana Town Council voted Tuesday to authorize a separation agreement for Mehta, who has served as the town manager since February 2018.
It’s unclear at this time why Mehta was asked to leave the $200,000-a-year job. Terry Rozema, who has served as Marana police chief since 2011, will serve as the interim town manager.
“We shook hands, said we were friends, which we will continue to be,” Mayor Ed Honea said during the Town Council meeting. “I wish him the very best in his future.”
Mehta will be entitled to severance benefits, such as severance pay that equals six months salary, unused vacation time and a lump sum contribution that matches his deferred compensation plan, according to town documents.
This severance package will cost Marana $144,579.
Councilwoman Roxanne Ziegler was the sole vote against appointing Rozema as interim town manager.
“We don’t have anyone in town hall right now that could take over the town manager’s position?” she asked. She suggested the council go on a national search for a new town manager.
Ziegler felt that despite his “stellar” resume of police work in Marana, Rozema’s skills did not match that of a town manager. “You learn by doing. He’s not done town management work,” she said.
“We’ve got people who are not happy with what we are doing. That takes certain skills, that takes someone who has been in the job who has ... lived in that job,” she said.
“We are a growing community, we have some very complicated issues,” she said.
Marana’s population is 49,030, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The town has grown 42% from 2010 to 2019.
Rozema will start the position immediately.
Anika Pasilis is a University of Arizona journalism student and an apprentice for the Arizona Daily Star.
