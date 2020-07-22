Martha McSally barely acknowledging Daniel McCarthy's primary challenge

According to her latest report to the Federal Election Commission, McSally has already raised over $28 million and spent over $18 million, leaving her with close to $11 million in available cash.

By contrast, McCarthy is running a much smaller, mostly self-funded campaign. Of the just over $380,000 he had raised as of June 30, all but about $56,000 came from him.

As of the end of last month, FEC records showed the McCarthy campaign with less than $24,000 cash on hand.

Norrander said the fact that the makeup cloth mogul is paying for so much of his campaign himself could be a sign that he’s struggling to connect with voters.

“Raising money kind of proves that a candidate has a lot of support out there,” she said.

Norrander expects McSally to easily make it past McCarthy. The only real question is what her margin of victory will be.

As for whether the primary contest will help or hurt McSally’s chances in November, Norrander expects any impact either way to be small.

“She will be able to claim victory, but I don’t know how many people will be paying attention,” Norrander said of the primary. “It will be a two-day story, that’s about it, and a lot of it will probably be about how long it takes to count the vote.”

