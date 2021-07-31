Martian lakes are really clay, suggests new study with Tucson ties

The study was published July 15 in the journal Geophysical Research Letters. Its authors include Jack Holt and Stefano Nerozzi from the University of Arizona Lunar and Planetary Laboratory and Department of Geosciences.

In a written statement, Nerozzi pointed out several glaring problems with the lakes theory.

“Based on observations, the first reason the bright reflectors cannot be water is because some of them continue from underground onto the surface. If that is the case, then we should see springs, which we don’t,” Nerozzi said. “Not only that, but multiple reflectors are stacked on top of each other, and some are even found right in the middle of the polar cap. If this were water, this would be physically impossible.”

Frozen clays, on the other hand, can explain the observations from Mars with “absolutely no qualifiers or asterisks,” Smith said.

Smectites are abundant, covering about half the planet, especially in the Southern Hemisphere. And they do produce bright radar returns — something Smith and company tested in the lab by freezing similar clays to more than 50 degrees below zero and measuring the reflections they gave off.