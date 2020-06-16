Massive blaze displaces apartment residents on Tucson's south side

Residents of the Spanish Trail Suites were evacuated from their apartments after the Old Spanish Trail Hotel caught fire in the 300 block of E. Benson Highway on June 15, 2020. The Tucson Fire Department along with South Tucson Fire and Northwest Fire responded to the three-alarm fire.
Thomas Chase, far right, says a police officer banged on his door to evacuate him and other residents from the Spanish Trail Suites, in the 300 block of E. Benson Highway, due to a three-alarm fire on June 15, 2020. Chase sits inside of the Sun Tran buses brought in to give residents a place to cool off as they wait to return to their homes.
Cornelius Eursey watches the action as firefighters from the Tucson, South Tucson and Northwest fire departments battle a three-alarm blaze at Spanish Trail Suites in the 300 block of East Benson Highway on June 15, 2020. Eursey was evacuated with all the other residents.
Joseph Acey sits with his dog, Coffee, and waits as 62 firefighters from three agencies worked for nearly three hours to put out a fire at the Spanish Trail Suites in the 300 block of East Benson Highway on June 15, 2020.