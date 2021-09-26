Mexican president to apologize to Yaquis in Sonora for injustices; return land, water rights

Yucupicio said in the 19th century, Yaquis were enslaved and many died while they were taken from their lands and forced to work on plantations in Oaxaca and the Yucatán. He said Yaquis lived in Arizona from the Gila River down south to Sonora as early as the 1600s, and in the 1900s, more Yaquis came to Arizona because they were fleeing oppression and death at the hands of the Mexican army.

“Yaquis living in the original pueblos have been discriminated for decades, and now the government has agreed to return the original lands and water rights to the Yaquis, so they can develop their communities,” said Saúl Vicente Vázquez, international director of the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples.

Mexico’s federal government created a presidential commission to carry out the Yaqui Justice Plan. The work began two years ago through the commission, institute and meetings with Yaqui leaders to right the wrongs committed to Yaquis, including recognizing land and water rights for the eight Yaqui pueblos in southern Sonora that were acknowledged by President Lázaro Cárdenas in 1937 and 1940. The return of the original lands and water rights from the government to the Yaquis that was recognized by Cárdenas was not carried out, and the Yaquis’ rights were whittled away over decades, said Vázquez.