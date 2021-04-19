Migrants taking longer, deadlier routes across border, UA study finds

To explain this counter-intuitive outcome, the UA study traced four “funnel effects” that built on each other from the 1990s to 2020 and pushed migrants into “remote and dangerous areas.”

In the initial funnel effect in the 1990s, undocumented immigration had not yet concentrated in Southern Arizona and the medical examiner did not see large numbers of migrants’ remains.

During those years, the Border Patrol implemented a “prevention through deterrence” strategy, but the effects were relatively small in Southern Arizona at first. Under that strategy, federal officials expected “undeterred migrants would be forced to cross through more remote and dangerous desert areas in which the U.S. Border Patrol believed they would have a tactical advantage to apprehend undocumented border crossers,” according to the study.

The Border Patrol’s strategy pushed migrants out of major cities, such as San Diego and El Paso, and migration began to increase in Southern Arizona. During that period, many of the remains handled by the medical examiner were recovered in the Interstate 10 corridor between Tucson and Phoenix and along the Interstate 8 corridor near Yuma.