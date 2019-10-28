Residents and employees currently have access up the road to Mount Lemmon Monday morning as a wildfire continues to burn in the Coronado National Forest, authorities said.
The Molino Fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. Sunday and continued to spread through the night to an estimated 318 acres, fueled by grass and mesquite brush, said Brandalyn Vonk, spokeswoman for the Molino Fire.
The fire, which prompted evacuation of the Molino Basin Campground, was zero percent contained as of 9 p.m.
Coronado National Forest officials, with the help of local fire departments and the National Park Service, are working along Mt. Lemmon Highway, ensuring the fire does not reach the road or threaten any structures, Vonk said. The fire was not threatening any structures as of 10 p.m. Sunday.
Crews monitored the fire through the night, Vonk said.
Because the fire is in deep, rugged terrain, firefighters are staged in the campground and along the road. The terrain and low visibility once it got dark kept firefighters from being able to get closer to the fire, Vonk said, adding that the safety of firefighters is their top priority.
"The fire will continue to spread naturally until we can get to an area where we can put our firefighters in there safely," she said.
About 70 fire personnel are working at the scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.