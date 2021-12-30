More than 200 unvaccinated Pima County employees facing termination

More than 200 employees are set to be terminated after failing to get vaccinated by the Dec. 31 deadline set by the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

A total of 213 employees remained unvaccinated on Thursday, 112 of which are corrections workers at the Pima County jail, according to a memo from acting County Administrator Jan Lesher.

Employees subject to the mandate who remained unvaccinated on Dec. 20 were sent notices of intent to terminate with final notices to be issued by the Dec. 31 deadline.

Lesher wrote in the memo that the county’s department heads have been instructed to issue the final paperwork for unvaccinated employees’ final notice of involuntary termination no later than Jan. 7.