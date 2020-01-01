You are the owner of this article.
3 mountain lions killed after feeding on human remains in Pima Canyon
3 mountain lions killed after feeding on human remains in Pima Canyon

Pima Canyon Trail

Pima Canyon Trail and its surrounding areas will be closed until January 14 while Arizona Game and Fish Department officials attempt to trap mountain lions that have recently interacted with humans. Human remains were found on the trail on December 31. 

 Johanna Willett | This Is Tucson

Three mountain lions were killed in Pima Canyon overnight after feeding on human remains discovered Tuesday morning, the Arizona Game and Fish Department says.

During the removal, the mountain lions “repeatedly showed no fear of responding officers,” and said to be a danger to the public, a department news release said.

The mountain lions are not suspected of killing the victim, officials said, adding that the removal was due to the animals’ unusual behavior.

It was determined the animals were eating the remains about 50 yards away from the popular hiking trail, officials added.

The area was closed Tuesday to protect the public while officials attempted to trap the mountain lions that “recently interacted with humans,” the U.S. Forest Service said.

Coronado National forest officials reopened the trail and surrounding area Wednesday morning by recommendation of the Game and Fish Department. Authorities initially said the trail could be closed until Jan. 14.

Authorities first responded to the trail near North First Avenue and East Magee Road about 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, confirming that the remains were found shortly after noon, according to Deputy James Allerton, a Pima County Sheriff’s Department spokesman.

The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner is working to identify the remains and determine a cause of death with an autopsy scheduled for Thursday.

