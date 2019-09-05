There’s no way to sugarcoat it, August was hot.
In fact, the just-completed month hit the books as the second hottest August on record in Tucson, tied with 2011, according to the National Weather Service.
And when you look at Tucson’s meteorological summer — June through August — it, too, was a near-record breaker.
The average temperature in August was 89.3 degrees, which was 4 degrees above normal. The average high temperature was 101.9 degrees, 4.5 degrees above normal, making it also tied for the second highest average high temperature for August on record.
When the mercury climbed to 110 degrees Aug. 21 it was the second hottest August day on record, just behind the 112 degrees on Aug. 1, 1993.
Two daily high temperature records were reached, 109 degrees on Aug. 5, and 110 degrees on Aug. 21.
With just 1.57 inches of rain for the month, August, normally a wet month, finished as the 45th driest on record.
The dry month has led to a so-far weak monsoon. As it stands now, Tucson would need to officially record 3.42 inches of rain by Sept. 30 to just reach our normal monsoon total of 6.08 inches. September’s normal rainfall is 1.29 inches.
So far, 2019 stands as the 21st driest monsoon, which runs from June 15 to the end of September.
Summer heat also nearing a record
When looking at the three-month meteorological summer, 2019 came in as the second hottest and 19th driest on record in Tucson, the NWS said.
The summer’s average temperature of 88.3 degrees was 2.6 degrees above normal for the three-month summer. Rainfall was way off at 2.64 inches, 2.20 inches below normal for June through August. During the three months there were 30 days where the daily high was 105 degrees or higher, the sixth highest total on record for the meteorological summer.
Looking ahead
The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting enhanced probabilities for above normal temperatures and rainfall in Tucson for September and for the fall.
That’s something to look forward to.