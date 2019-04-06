The 2 contractors that built the tower, Sundt Construction and DPR Construction.

Nine stories, with new entrance and front lobby.

Check it out

Banner-UMC will host a community preview of the tower’s first two floors during Cyclovia on Sunday, April 7.

The preview will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be live music, food trucks and family activities outside the tower during the preview.