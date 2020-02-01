New clinic in Tucson helps moms-to-be, babies overcome drug withdrawal symptoms

“A core value of our program is to keep the families together, and to keep the mother with the baby,” Bader said.

The Banner program is built on a model that originated at Yale University, the idea of pediatrician Dr. Matthew Grossman. His research concluded interventions that focused on non-drug therapies reduced hospital stays from 22 to six days.

On average, NAS newborns were being hospitalized 22 days at a cost of $45,000 to $90,000 per baby, while costs for a typical newborn are about $3,500.

‘I got to be with him the entire time’

For Dow, addiction to painkillers started after knee surgery in 2010 and lasted until she got into treatment in 2016. She was receiving methadone treatment and relapse prevention counseling from COPE Community Services when she realized she was pregnant.

Dow, who was nervous her newborn might go through withdrawal, was relieved to learn about the MOMS Clinic at Banner-UMC North, 3838 N. Campbell Ave.