New details emerge on Tucson facility to house migrants

As the Border Patrol releases families, non-profit groups and Pima County officials arrange transport for some of them to the Casa Alitas shelter in Tucson, which helped temporarily house thousands of asylum seekers in 2019. The Casa Alitas shelter generally houses families, but not unaccompanied children.

Last month, CBP officials told Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's office that a tent-like facility, referred to by CBP as a "soft-sided facility," was planned for Tucson and another for Yuma, but officials did not say where the facility would be built or how many migrants would be housed there.

The facility is designed to hold 500 people, but "with COVID considerations and with restrictions from litigation, our capacity will likely be approximately 150-200," Modlin wrote on Friday.

The "demographics of the in-custody population will of course also impact our capacity," Modlin said.

The facility likely will hold unaccompanied minors encountered by the Border Patrol, said Councilman Steve Kozachik.

The email did not provide details about conditions inside the facility. As a matter of policy, CBP officials do not comment on leaked documents.