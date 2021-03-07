New downtown gem museum nears completion as pandemic clouds its plans to open

And for anyone thinking of an “Ocean’s 11” style heist, the museum features cutting-edge sensors and alarms — on top of the usual security found in a government building — to protect its rare and valuable rocks.

“That’s the No. 1 thing someone wants to know about before they loan you a million dollars worth of jewels,” Fritz explained, adding with a laugh, “I think there are easier targets out there, but I’m not a criminal so I don’t know.”

There have been minerals on display at the UA for more than a century, and Fritz said the new museum will include several rock samples that have been kept at the university since not long after they were mined in Bisbee in the late 1800s.

The facility downtown will also showcase a number of specimens that have never been shown before. To keep things fresh, Fritz said, about 20% of the exhibits will be swapped out each year.

The museum is named for the late Alfie Norville, a co-founder of the Gem and Jewelry Exchange show that runs during the annual Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase. An initial gift from the Norville family helped make the project possible.