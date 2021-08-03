New eviction ban covers Pima County, according to CDC numbers

But Kristen Randall, the presiding Pima County constable, said experiencing two days without a moratorium — Monday and Tuesday of this week — showed that the situation was highly stressful.

“Even though this lapse was only two days long, countless families texted, emailed and called to find out if their rental assistance was going to get to their landlord quick enough, when they would be evicted, where they could go, and what to do about the delta variant,” she said, explaining some were afraid they would become homeless and vulnerable to getting COVID-19.

What’s needed now is a stronger focus on a “Plan B,” Randall said.

“With shelters already at capacity, we have no room for families whose rental assistance did not get paid out in time,” she said. “With the time granted by the extension of the moratorium, we should be identifying where the gaps are in our social safety nets and preparing them for the inevitable final days of the eviction delay.”

Reducing the number of families being sent to crowded shelters following evictions will also help slow the spread of COVID and the variant, Randall said, which she believes is an important consideration as “Arizona sees numbers increase at a concerning rate.”

