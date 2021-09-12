New grief group helps homeless, vulnerable teens, young adults in Tucson

She is looking for ways to keep it going far beyond the next 18 months.

“Many of these youth have never had an opportunity to come to a safe place and talk about the losses that they’ve had,” she said. “They’ve felt very isolated.”

'Not accepting that he was gone'

One of the youths who participated in a recent bereavement series is Deana Nuñez, who lived on the Navajo Nation for most of her teen years but returned to Tucson after her father died here of COVID-19.

Nuñez, 20, moved in with her grandmother and began working to finish high school with help from Meeks' program through Goodwill Industries of Southern Arizona. Then her grandmother died, too — also from COVID.

One of the most difficult days was last month, on the one-year anniversary of her father’s death. She had attended a family gathering to pray the rosary, and felt overwhelmed.

“I was not accepting that he was gone,” she said.

“I reached out to people at Goodwill,” she said, explaining she told them all that had happened over the last year. She appreciated the way it was set up with icebreakers first, and then the real sharing started.