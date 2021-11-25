New Houghton Road interchange at I-10 first of its kind in S. Arizona

All lanes on the Houghton Road overpass at Interstate 10 are now open, making it Southern Arizona's first "diverging diamond" interchange.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said this week the rebuilding of the interchange has been completed. Traffic lanes had been opened at the interchange earlier this year as final work was completed.

The $24-million project features a diverging diamond interchange, which is designed to improve safety and traffic flow in a rapidly growing part of southeast Tucson, ADOT said.

Unlike a traditional diamond interchange, each direction of Houghton traffic temporarily shifts to the left while crossing the freeway. This allows for left turns onto the entrance ramps without waiting at an additional traffic signal.

The design also promotes safety because drivers turning left don’t cross traffic while entering the on-ramp. Signals, signs and pavement markings help guide drivers through the interchange, ADOT said in a news release.

The interchange features larger entrance and exit ramps, along with more space for traffic to merge onto I-10 westbound.