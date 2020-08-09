New Mexican consul in Tucson: Consider me a friend

“The most important thing is that they know that no one should be a victim of abuse, and that if they are, they can approach the consulate, and it will gladly have the opportunity to guide them and even link them with authorities or civil society organizations,” he said.

Consul in times of COVID-19

Every Thursday, for several months, the consulate has held a live information session through its Facebook page, connecting residents to health and other services to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Continuing to take advantage of social networks during the pandemic is one of Barceló Durazo’s objectives.

“This is a pandemic that I think will reinforce the importance of us understanding that our individual behavior always affects the collective,” Barceló Durazo said. “There are behavioral changes that we have to make to take care of ourselves and together we can overcome this very complicated episode that was imposed on us in 2020 and that is likely to continue for quite some time.”

One of the consequences of the pandemic has been the closure of the border with Mexico for non-essential travel since March 22, an order originally issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for 30 days and has been renewed month to month.