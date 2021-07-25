New program aims to help house the homeless in Tucson

A former nunnery turned halfway house will soon provide a housing bridge for people who are homeless.

The city of Tucson recently bought Desert Cove Country Club, 1835 W. Anklam Road, for $1.2 million with federal pandemic relief funds.

“We felt that this property would be a good site for helping people move from homelessness to independence in a short time,” said Terry Galligan, deputy director for the city’s Housing and Community Development department. “They would stay at the property for up to 90 days, or until we find permanent housing for them.”

He said the city is partnering with Community Bridges Inc. to help oversee the program, Bridge Housing, which is expected to be operational by the end of the year.

Some of the existing rooms need to be remodeled, Galligan said.

The 13,032-square-foot gated facility on Tucson’s west side was originally a home for the nuns who worked at St. Mary’s Hospital. In 2018, it was bought and turned into a halfway house for people who were transitioning out of jail.

Lanette Verneuil, senior property manager of Desert Cove, said there is an on-site chapel as well as a private room on the 4.5-acre site.