New Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar's priorities include more traffic enforcement

Over the past 90 days, TPD has been working on a program to address mental health and wellness in its employees. Lt. Dominic Flores was assigned to the department's wellness division in October, with Magnus giving him the latitude to build his own program.

In May 2020, TPD started its Active Bystander in Law Enforcement program, which emphasizes that department members be accountable and responsible to each other when it comes to checking in if something seems off.

"It's our responsibility to reach out to each other to try to figure out what's going on and try to intervene," Flores said.

The voluntary 10-hour training is open to all department staff, and 250 employees have been trained. Flores hopes all patrol officers will be trained by March.

"The future of policing is … you can't have a bad day in policing anymore," Kasmar said. "We take individuals who are often in their early 20's. We give them nine months of training, and we give them this massive responsibility with a gun and a badge, and a lot of tools on their tool belt and a body-worn camera, and we tell them, 'Go forth and learn how to be a police officer.'"